Salemink Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Salemink, Nichols, will celebrate their 69th wedding anniversary.
Helene Porter and Jack Salemink were married Oct. 24, 1950, at St. Mary's Church in Nichols.
They are the parents of Steve Salemink, Rhonda Meredith, Regina Schantz, Reeta Salemink and Renetta Burlage. They also have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
