{{featured_button_text}}
Satterthwaite 90th Birthday

Verna Satterthwaite

Satterthwaite 90th Birthday

Verna Satterthwaite will celebrate her 90th birthday with family on Sunday, Sept. 1.

A card shower also is planned. Friends and family can send wishes and memories to: Verna Satterthwaite, Sunnybrook Room 203, 3515 Diana Queen Drive, Muscatine, IA 52761.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments