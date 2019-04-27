Watson 90th Birthday
Donald E. Watson, Sr., celebrated his 90th birthday at his home, 616 Evans St., Muscatine, on Easter Sunday. Don was born on April 21, 1929, in Muscatine, the second child and second son of Newton B. and Elizabeth M. (Herlein) Watson.
He was a graduate of Muscatine High School, class of 1947, where he participated in football and F.F.A. In 1950, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving during the Korean Conflict in Korea, Japan and the U.S. He was honorably discharged in 1962 with the rank of Staff Sgt.
After his discharge from the U.S.M.C., Don was employed at the I.H. Farmall Plant in Rock Island from 1962 until his retirement when the plant closed in 1984.
In 2015, he had the privilege of being selected for the Quad-Cities Honor Flight, a trip he enjoyed immensely.
On April 20, 2019, Don was presented with a Quilt of Valor in a ceremony held at New Hope United Methodist Church. Making it even more special was that the quilt was made by his niece, Patti Watson Strause.
Don is the father of six children. Two of his children preceded him in death. His other children live in California, Minnesota and Iowa. He also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren in California and Minnesota.
