Werner 100th Birthday
The family of Ray Werner will host a 100th birthday celebration 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the 4-H Youth Building on the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction.
Ray is a life-long resident of Louisa County, a World War II veteran, a farmer, a member of United Methodist Church, the Lions and other non-profit organizations.
The family requests no gifts but cards can be sent to Ray at Colonial Manor, 814 Springer Ave., Columbus Junction, IA 52738.
