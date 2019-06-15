{{featured_button_text}}

Werner 100th Birthday

The family of Ray Werner will host a 100th birthday celebration 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the 4-H Youth Building on the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction.

Ray is a life-long resident of Louisa County, a World War II veteran, a farmer, a member of United Methodist Church, the Lions and other non-profit organizations.

The family requests no gifts but cards can be sent to Ray at Colonial Manor, 814 Springer Ave., Columbus Junction, IA  52738.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments