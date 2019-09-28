Woodward 90th Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Twyla Woodward, Muscatine, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house for friends and family from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Faith United Church of Christ, 3307 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. She asked that gifts be omitted.

Twyla Maeglin was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Muscatine to Otto R. Maeglin and Wilhelmiene Riemeyer. She married Garry D. Woodward on Dec. 29, 1950, at First Methodist Church in Muscatine. He preceded her in death.

She has a daughter, Tia A. Woodward, Bolinas, California.

Mrs. Woodward held secretarial positions at the University of Iowa in the English department, for Dr. J.D. McPike, in legal offices in Des Moines and at the State of Iowa House of Representatives. 

She is a member of the Muscatine County Master Gardeners.

