Zellmer 60th Anniversary

Ralph and Barbara Zellmer, Muscatine, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 26.

The family is hosting a card shower with the goal of receiving 60 cards.

Cards can be sent to Ralph and Barbara Zellmer, 3117 Highway 22 East, Muscatine, IA 52761.

