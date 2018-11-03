Try 1 month for 99¢
Frank Bermel 100th Birthday

Frank Bermel, Muscatine, will celebrate his 100th birthday with his family this month.

Frank was born Nov. 20, 1918, in Sweetland Center, the son of Albert A. Bermel and Lucy Stecher.

He married Cleo Carter on April 30, 1941, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Muscatine. They had four children: Janet (John) Derksen, Jim (Sue) Bermel, Ron (Deb) Bermel and Den Bermel, deceased. They also have 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bermel was a farmer. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Farm Bureau and he enjoys wine making.

