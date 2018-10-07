Aaron Robert Boysen
November 12, 1964-October 5, 2018
COLUMBUS JUNCTION-Aaron Robert Boysen, age 53, of rural Columbus Junction, died Friday morning, October 5, 2018, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
The son of Larry Duane and Mary Edith Erwin Boysen, he was born on November 12, 1964, in Burlington. Aaron married the love of his life, Bambi Dawn Jackson, on December 26, 1987, in Wapello. They renewed their 30th Anniversary wedding vows on December 26, 2017, at the Louisa Center Church in Wapello.
He was a Wapello High School graduate in 1983, attended Kirkwood Community College, and graduated from Western Illinois University in 1987 with a B.S. Degree in Animal Science. While at Western Illinois University, he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity and on the WIU Livestock Judging Team. Aaron had a very successful career with Kent Nutrition Group for 30 years initially as a District Sales Manager and later in Product Marketing at the corporate office.
Aaron had a passion for animal agriculture through raising, showing, and judging livestock. One of his greatest joys came through watching his children grow and thrive in their life experiences. His two grandchildren brought many smiles and blessed memories. Aaron had an infectious speaking ability, enjoyed making and sharing wine with others, and loved the great outdoors.
Aaron was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wapello and in recent time was actively attending the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Wapello. He was part of the Wapello FFA Chapter who started the annual Wapello FFA Rodeo and also obtained his Iowa FFA Degree. In his adult years, he served as a Wamaco 4-H Leader, was a member of the Louisa County Cattlemen’s Association, and served on the Western Illinois University Ag Advisory Committee and on the Louisa County Extension Council.
His family includes his wife, Bambi; his four children, Adair Mary Rebecca & Jason Lents of Letts, Bay Dawn & Logan Lanz of Oakville; and Larame Robert Boysen and Tate Aaron Boysen both at home; two grandsons, Remsen William Lents and Boyden Aaron Lents; his mother, Mary Boysen of rural Wapello; two brothers, Duane & Jodi Boysen of rural Morning Sun and Adam & Abby Boysen of Wapello; his nieces and nephews, Kale, Koby, Kabe, Sydney, Ada, Jack, Samuel, and Benjamin; two aunts, Hazel Anderson of Columbus Junction and Martha & Bob Hawk of Wapello; his mother-in-law, Rebecca & Tom Wilson of Letts; and his father-in-law, Bob & Judy Jackson of Burlington.
Aaron was preceded in death by his father, Larry, in 2016 and his uncle, Harold Boysen.
The funeral ceremony for Aaron Boysen will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at the Solid Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Dan Doolin officiating. Cremation will be fulfilled after the service and a private family burial will take place later at the Oakland Cemetery, rural Morning Sun.
The family will meet friends from 4-8 p.m. on Monday at the Solid Rock Baptist Church.
A Memorial Fund is available at and through BANK in Wapello. The family is supporting the Wapello FFA, Louisa County Fair, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the Great River Hospice, and other projects of Aaron’s interest.
Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.
