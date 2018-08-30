Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Adam Starkweather Jr.

April 21, 1946 – August 16, 2018

FRUITLAND-CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be Saturday, September 1st at 11:00am-4:00pm Fruitland Community Center.

Adam was born to Adam and Gertrude Starkweather. He attended MHS and enlisted in the US Navy. He was a member of the Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, he has requested donations to the church.

Survivors include his wife; Shirley, Sons; Andy (Michelle) Starkweather; Brian (Kelly) Starkweather; Vance Crumly; Neal (Jeanine) Beverly; Dan Beverly, Daughter; Sally Beverly (Tami), Sisters; Kathie Frisbie, Mary (Jim) Mathias, Linda Brockert, Loretta Adcock, Joyce (Bob) Mathias, 20 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren.

Adam Starkweather Jr.
