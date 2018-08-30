Adam Starkweather Jr.

April 21, 1946 – August 16, 2018
FRUITLAND-CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be Saturday, September 1st at 11:00am-4:00pm Fruitland Community Center.
Adam was born to Adam and Gertrude Starkweather. He attended MHS and enlisted in the US Navy. He was a member of the Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, he has requested donations to the church.
Survivors include his wife; Shirley, Sons; Andy (Michelle) Starkweather; Brian (Kelly) Starkweather; Vance Crumly; Neal (Jeanine) Beverly; Dan Beverly, Daughter; Sally Beverly (Tami), Sisters; Kathie Frisbie, Mary (Jim) Mathias, Linda Brockert, Loretta Adcock, Joyce (Bob) Mathias, 20 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.