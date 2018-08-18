Adam Starkweather

April 21, 1946-August 16, 2018
MUSCATINE — August 16, 2018, Adam A. Starkweather left this earth to spend eternity with his heavenly father and those who have gone before him.
Adam was born April 21, 1946, on Easter Day to Adam and Gertrude Starkweather Sr. He attended Muscatine High School, then joined the Navy. He served during the Vietnam crisis.
He was employed at GPC/ Kent Feeds for 32 years. He drove the city bus for four years and went back to Kent's for a short amount of time as a contractor.
His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, Shirley, camping and fishing. He loved hunting with his sons and grandsons. He was most happy doing almost anything that involved family, from his sisters and brother to his great- grandchildren. He was at his best when he could talk to them about Jesus and draw them closer to God.
He was a member of the Church of God/ Chapel of Praise, where he served on the church board in charge of maintenance. His last request was for anyone who was going to send flowers to put the money in the church building fund instead.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; five sons, Andy (Michelle) Starkweather, Brian (Kelly) Starkweather, Vance Crumly, Neal (Jeanine) Beverly and Dan Beverly; one daughter, Sally Beverly (friend Tami); 20 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Jean Ramer; one brother, Doug Starkweather; and one grandson, Daniel Beverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.