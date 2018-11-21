Try 3 months for $3
AeRick Richard Shafer

January 31, 1990-November 9, 2018

MUSCATINE — AeRick enjoyed travelling to new places and trying different foods. He also enjoyed watching and attending sporting events for the Chicago Bulls, New England Patriots, and Chicago Cubs. He loved spending time with his family and friends. AeRick will forever be remembered for his friendliness and adventurous personality. He was always there for everyone he knew and loved. AeRick leaves behind his two daughters, Adalynn and Olivia; his wife, Tabbytha; his mom and dad; siblings, Stephanie, Aaron and Brittney; 11 nieces and nephews; and his grandma, Marie Larue. Interment will be private.

