April 16, 2007-April 23, 2019
MUSCATINE — Ainsley F. Anderson, 12, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, after her 12-year journey with D-Bifunctional Protein Deficiency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Visitation will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials in honor of Ainsley may be made to Chris and Melissa Anderson. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Ainsley was born on April 16, 2007, in Iowa City, the daughter of Chris and Melissa Garrett Anderson.
Given only nine months at birth to live, she defied the odds, never giving up and lived for 12 years, always with a sparkle in her eyes. She inspired her family, friends, and health care teams with her strength, determination, and resiliency. Ainsley leaves a legacy of strength and perseverance to everyone who knew her.
Those left to honor her memory include her parents, Chris and Melissa Anderson; one brother, Wyatt Anderson, at home; her maternal grandparents, Tom and Vickey Garrett; her paternal grandmother, Teresa Anderson; her great-grandmothers, Yvonne Curry and Phyllis Garrett; her uncle, Brandon Garrett and wife, Danaka; and her cousins, Kaden and Chloe Garrett.
Ainsley was preceded in death by her brother, Connor Anderson; her paternal grandfather, Dennis Anderson; maternal great-grandfathers, Donald "Dutch" Curry and Wayne Garrett; and paternal great-grandparents, Andy and Gertrude Anderson and Jim and Edna Phillips.
