January 31, 1920-December 29, 2019
MUSCATINE - Alberta A. Smit, 99, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Lutheran Living.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich -Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Alberta was born on January 31, 1920, in Muscatine. She married Antoon "Tony" Smit Jr. on April 22, 1941, in Canton, Missouri.
You have free articles remaining.
She worked at the Iowa Pearl Button Factory, Otto Grocery, and worked at Nielson Clearing House for 10 years. She later worked at Taylor's Market. Alberta was a member of the First Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Alberta enjoyed flowers, needlepoint, cooking, baking, bingo, word searches and puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Sandra Nietzel of Muscatine; her grandchildren, Sara Guldenpfennig (Matt), Joel Nietzel (Pam), Todd Nietzel (Kim), Josh Carthey (Amber) and Ryan Carthey (Aaron); six great-grandchildren, Courtney, Evan, Allison, Emily, Caitlyn and Ella; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony, in 1989; daughter, Ruth Carthey Smit; four brothers, Elmer, Donald, LaVern and William; sister, Delores Heussner; and son-in-law, Bob Nietzel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.