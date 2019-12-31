{{featured_button_text}}
Alberta A. Smit

January 31, 1920-December 29, 2019

MUSCATINE - Alberta A. Smit, 99, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Lutheran Living.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich -Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.

Alberta was born on January 31, 1920, in Muscatine. She married Antoon "Tony" Smit Jr. on April 22, 1941, in Canton, Missouri.

She worked at the Iowa Pearl Button Factory, Otto Grocery, and worked at Nielson Clearing House for 10 years. She later worked at Taylor's Market. Alberta was a member of the First Baptist Church for over 50 years.

Alberta enjoyed flowers, needlepoint, cooking, baking, bingo, word searches and puzzles. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Sandra Nietzel of Muscatine; her grandchildren, Sara Guldenpfennig (Matt), Joel Nietzel (Pam), Todd Nietzel (Kim), Josh Carthey (Amber) and Ryan Carthey (Aaron); six great-grandchildren, Courtney, Evan, Allison, Emily, Caitlyn and Ella; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony, in 1989; daughter, Ruth Carthey Smit; four brothers, Elmer, Donald, LaVern and William; sister, Delores Heussner; and son-in-law, Bob Nietzel.

