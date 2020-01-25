September 17, 1920-January 23, 2020
MUSCATINE-Alfred L. Creamer, 99, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Visitation will be held at 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Reverend Daryl Erickson will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Alfred was born September 17, 1920, in Fairport, the son of George and Nuffie Brewer Creamer. He first married Dorothy Schroeder and they later divorced. Alfred then married Mary F. Hank on April 24, 1953, in Kahoka, Missouri.
He worked construction and retired from Priester Construction Company. Alfred was a veteran serving in the United States Army during World War II in Italy. He was a member of the American Legion. Alfred enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River and hunting. He loved spending time with his family.
Those left to honor his memory include his son, Daryl Creamer, and wife Georgia; two daughters, Sue Phillips, and husband Buck, and Nancy Cousin, and husband Paul; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; one daughter, Beverly Hopkins; one grandson, Joey Phillips; one great-grandson, Jacob Phillips; two sisters, Viola Martin and Lida Dipple; and seven brothers, James, Otis, Fred, Frank, Robert, Ray and George Jr.
