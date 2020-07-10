Alfredo 'Oscar' Moedano Gutierrez
0 entries

Alfredo 'Oscar' Moedano Gutierrez

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alfredo "Oscar" Moedano Gutierrez

October 2, 1978-May 9, 2020

MUSCATINE — Alfredo "Oscar" Moedano Gutierrez was born on October 2, 1978. He was born in Atotonilco, Hidalgo, in Mexico, to Pedro and Maria Moedano. Alfredo resided in the United States for some years until returning to Mexico.

He worked in an upper scale hotel in Mexico City being one of the very few bilingual people. During this time he got to meet and interact with many different people from all over the world. Alfredo was a very selfless and kind person. He cared and loved deeply for his family, and especially his three dogs, Rocket, Kuma and Chucho. Alfredo enjoyed taking his dogs out for walks, car rides, vacations, and genuinely loved them to the fullest extent. In his spare time he enjoyed growing flowers, especially roses, as well as watching movies and different Netflix shows, and took the opportunity to travel and vacation with his family and friends. He also worked very hard and took pride in remodeling his home.

Alfredo will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and mostly by his siblings, Carlos (Brandy) Moedano, Sandy Moedano, Blanca Moedano and Ivan Moedano; and nieces and nephews, Marcos, Isabella, Sofia and Marcel. Alfredo was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria Moedano, and his dog, Crispin.

A Mass service will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary and Mathias, Muscatine. 

To plant a tree in memory of Alfredo Gutierrez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News