Alfredo 'Oscar' Moedano Gutierrez

He worked in an upper scale hotel in Mexico City being one of the very few bilingual people. During this time he got to meet and interact with many different people from all over the world. Alfredo was a very selfless and kind person. He cared and loved deeply for his family, and especially his three dogs, Rocket, Kuma and Chucho. Alfredo enjoyed taking his dogs out for walks, car rides, vacations, and genuinely loved them to the fullest extent. In his spare time he enjoyed growing flowers, especially roses, as well as watching movies and different Netflix shows, and took the opportunity to travel and vacation with his family and friends. He also worked very hard and took pride in remodeling his home.