October 2, 1978-May 9, 2020
MUSCATINE — Alfredo "Oscar" Moedano Gutierrez was born on October 2, 1978. He was born in Atotonilco, Hidalgo, in Mexico, to Pedro and Maria Moedano. Alfredo resided in the United States for some years until returning to Mexico.
He worked in an upper scale hotel in Mexico City being one of the very few bilingual people. During this time he got to meet and interact with many different people from all over the world. Alfredo was a very selfless and kind person. He cared and loved deeply for his family, and especially his three dogs, Rocket, Kuma and Chucho. Alfredo enjoyed taking his dogs out for walks, car rides, vacations, and genuinely loved them to the fullest extent. In his spare time he enjoyed growing flowers, especially roses, as well as watching movies and different Netflix shows, and took the opportunity to travel and vacation with his family and friends. He also worked very hard and took pride in remodeling his home.
Alfredo will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and mostly by his siblings, Carlos (Brandy) Moedano, Sandy Moedano, Blanca Moedano and Ivan Moedano; and nieces and nephews, Marcos, Isabella, Sofia and Marcel. Alfredo was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria Moedano, and his dog, Crispin.
A Mass service will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary and Mathias, Muscatine.
