Algird Kapacinskas

Dec. 9, 1958 — Aug. 25, 2018
MOLINE — Algird Albert Kapacinskas, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 25, 2018, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, with his loving wife, Joyce, at his side. He was also an 18-year survivor of melanoma.
Algird was born Dec. 9, 1958, at St. Francis Hospital in Kewanee, Illinois, to Albert Joseph and Aldona Isabella (Sutkaitis) Kapacinskas. Algird married the love of his life, Joyce Ann Blessington, in Rock Island, on March 2, 1990.
Algird was raised in a family of nine children in a home adjacent to the family business, Al's Midway Tap. Algird graduated from Kewanee High School in 1977, where he wrestled, played football and played trombone in the high school band. After his father died, Algird helped his mother run the Midway Tap for several years. Algird graduated from Black Hawk College in Kewanee with an associate's degree of liberal arts and later graduated from Hamilton Technical College in Davenport with an associate of arts degree in electronic engineering. He then began his life-long career in the casino industry.
His marriage to Joyce was his greatest joy. For almost 29 years, they lived a wonderful life of adventure throughout the United States. Algird started his career as a slot technician at the Diamond Lady in Iowa, continuing as an executive casino manager at several casinos around the country, including Biloxi, Mississippi; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Algird inherited a love of sports from his father. He was a die-hard Cubs fan and an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Algird loved music, old movies, and spending time with family and friends.
Algird was preceded in death by his father, Albert, and his nephew, Henry Kapacinskas Kelley. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Moline; his mother, Aldona Kapacinskas of Kewanee; his siblings; Diane of Arnold, Missouri, Leonard (Holly) of DeBary, Florida, MaryAnn of Rock Island, Susan of Champaign, Illinois, Paula of St. Paul, Minnesota, Bruno (Cheryl) of Bradenton, Florida; Ruth Amber of Kewanee and Justin of Grimes, Iowa; and nieces and nephews, including, Sam Kapacinskas of Salt Lake City, Utah, Alex Kapacinskas of Jacksonville, Florida, Leah Muller of Oak Park, Illinois, Anna Muller of Champaign, Illinois, Carolyn Muller, Denver, Colorado, and William, Albert, and Audrey Kelley, all of Kewanee. Joyce's family were beloved by Al and include Joan and Stan Snyder, Regina and Scott Harris, James Blessington, Janis and Randy Hawkins and Jeffrey Blessington, all of Chillicothe and nieces and nephew; Mitchell (Nicole) Snyder, Allison (Jim) Sterling and Genna Hawkins.
Algird was a devoted husband, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, godfather, and friend to the many people whose lives he touched. He was a kind and loving soul and had no enemies. He lived his life gently, always respectful of others. He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed but never forgotten.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 29, from 5-8 p.m.at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 30, at the funeral home. Rev. Mark DeSutter will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date. A Celebration of Life luncheon for all friends and family at the Flemish American Club in Kewanee will follow the service. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.