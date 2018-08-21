April 22, 1947-August 20, 2018
MUSCATINE - Alice Trego, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Hai Dinh will officiate. Honorary bearers will be her granddaughters. Casket bearers will be her grandsons and brothers. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Gannon Hall following the committal service.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, where a Rosary Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Helen K. Rossi Guest House at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Alice was born on April 22, 1947, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Rita Friess Kraus. She was a graduate of Marion High School and Wichita Business College. She married Allen T. Trego on August 26, 1967, in Marion, Kansas.
She had several jobs in the accounting field and had worked as a bookkeeper at Barton's and for Muscatine County. She was a member of Ss. Mary and Mathias Parish and belonged to several bridge clubs. Alice enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. For over 40 years, she was a dedicated Minnesota Vikings fan. Her greatest love was caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her loving husband, Allen Trego of Muscatine; her children, Kim Salvati and husband, Scott, of Batavia, Illinois, Tom Trego and wife, Heather, and Brian Trego and wife, Maegan, all of Muscatine; six grandchildren, Zack Salvati and wife, Claire, Nick Salvati, Brady Trego, Natalie Trego, Griffin Trego, and Gretchen Trego; three brothers, Paul Kraus and wife, Diane, and Dennis Kraus and wife, Joyce, all of Wichita, Kansas, and Leroy Kraus and wife, Ronda, of Marion, Kansas; one sister, Lori Siebert and husband, Todd, of Marion, Kansas; and one sister-in-law, Vicki Kraus of Marion, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Don Kraus in 2012.
