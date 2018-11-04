Alpha ‘Al’ L. Morehouse Dr.

September 27, 1923-October 27, 2018
MUSCATINE - Dr. Alpha ‘Al' L. Morehouse, 95, of Muscatine passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Brian Oliver will officiate. A time of food and fellowship will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church following the service.
Burial and Military Honors will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 23, 2018.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Purdue Center for Cancer Research, Wesley United Methodist Church or Iowa City Hospice. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Al was born on September 27, 1923, in Lafayette, Indiana, the son of Alpha Logan and Elsie Marshall Morehouse. He married Dorette Ann Walters on August 23, 1947, in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2011.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II. He also served as a past president of the 13th Armored Association.
He received his Bachelor's degree from Purdue University and received his Master's and Ph.D. from Penn State.
Al and Dorette moved to Muscatine in 1951. He worked as a bio chemist for over 40 years and retired from Grain Processing Corporation.
He was a lifetime member of the American Chemical Society and was also a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He raised purebred Suffolk sheep for many years. He enjoyed golf until he could no longer walk the course refusing to ride in a golf cart. Al and Dorette enjoyed square dancing and traveling; he was an avid bird watcher, handyman, and enjoyed gardening. He was active in his children and grandchildren's lives over the years.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Catherine "Cathy" Goddard and husband, James, of West Branch, James Morehouse and wife, Mary Jo, of Keokuk, Steven Morehouse and life partner, Diana Huffman, of Illinois City, Illinois, and Mary Danner and husband, John, of Letts; 10 grandchildren, Heather Grau, Danielle Goddard, Mishell Kneeland, Amanda Searsen, Anna Searsen, Collin Morehouse, Erik Fults, Chelsea Fults, Megan Danner, and Jacklyn Lingenfelter; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and an international friend, Seishiro Ishii and wife, Atsuko, of Tokyo, Japan.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one brother, Alan Morehouse; and two sisters, Jeanne Kowalski and Mary Margaret "Peggy" Klaverenga.
