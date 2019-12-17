March 3, 1921-December 15, 2019
WILTON - Alva Arlene Gill, 98, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Courtyard Estates.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Wilton. Pastor Jennifer Jennings will officiate. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. on Thursday December 19, 2019, at the church. Memorials may be made to Wilton First Responders. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Alva was born March 3, 1921, in Muscatine, County, the daughter of Charles and Fern Karns Lincoln. She married Frederick B. Gill on May 17, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa.
She graduated from Wilton High School in 1939. She received teacher's training in Cedar Falls and spent several years teaching in country school. After marriage Alva and her husband lived and worked on the family farm north of Wilton all of their life.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton and the Order of Eastern Star.
Alva enjoyed family time especially with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed baking cookies, playing cards and bingo.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughters, Marcia and husband, Mark Martin, of Bettendorf, Sharon and husband, Howard Bowers, of Wilton; three grandchildren, Mike (Shawna) Martin of Muscatine, Matt (Amber) Bowers of Wilton, and Merissa (Jon) Larson of Fairfax, Virginia; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob Martin, Courtney Martin, Ryan Frederick Bowers, Evelyn Bowers, Claire Alva Bowers, Blake Larson, Greer Larson and Grant Larson; and nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Frederick; and two sisters, Ruby and Bernice.
