September 18, 2001-February 25, 2019
MUSCATINE—Andreah Rene Schroeder, 17, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Andreah was born on September 18, 2001, in Muscatine, the daughter of William Dwight and Amy Lynn Schroeder Wentz.
She loved her i-Pad, music, dancing, watching Disney movies, pizza and spending time with her teachers who she gave many hugs and kisses. She loved spending time with her little sister, Lily, and her mother and her stepfather, Brian. She will be missed by so many.
Those left to honor her memory include her father, William Schroeder of Montpelier; her stepfather, Brian Wentz of Muscatine; grandparents, Jennifer Pace of Montpelier, John Pace of Davenport, and Dwight and Nancy Schroeder of Montpelier.
Andreah is preceded in death by her mother, Amy Lynn Wentz; her sister, Lily Rayne Wentz; an uncle, Dustin Pace; and an aunt, Wendy Schroeder.
