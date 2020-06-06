× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 19, 1948-May 29, 2020

MUSCATINE – Anita Marie Weikert, 71, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa with her daughter by her side.

A visitation will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Anita was born on July 19, 1948, in Muscatine, the daughter of Leroy and Dorothy (Becker) Atkins. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1966. Anita was united in marriage to the love of her life, Larry Francis Weikert, on June 8, 1974, in Muscatine. They embraced almost 46 years together. In those years their family had grown to include two children and one grandson. Anita started her career with H. J. Heinz in 1967 and retired in 2004. In her 37 years at Heinz, she formed many friendships and joined and was a proud member of the UFCW.