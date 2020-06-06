July 19, 1948-May 29, 2020
MUSCATINE – Anita Marie Weikert, 71, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa with her daughter by her side.
A visitation will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Anita was born on July 19, 1948, in Muscatine, the daughter of Leroy and Dorothy (Becker) Atkins. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1966. Anita was united in marriage to the love of her life, Larry Francis Weikert, on June 8, 1974, in Muscatine. They embraced almost 46 years together. In those years their family had grown to include two children and one grandson. Anita started her career with H. J. Heinz in 1967 and retired in 2004. In her 37 years at Heinz, she formed many friendships and joined and was a proud member of the UFCW.
Anita enjoyed every minute of being a grandma to her only grandson, Mason A. J. Harfst. Going to get ice cream, going to get lunch, picking him up after school, and visiting the library were some of the best times they shared together! Anita enjoyed traveling with her husband, gambling with her husband and Aunt Betty, meeting with her girlfriends for lunch, and having coffee with the “Heinz ladies.” She also loved quilting, crocheting, and was a die hard Cubs fan.
Anita will be deeply missed by her husband, Larry Weikert; her son, Casey Weikert (Heather Winn); her daughter, Mindy (Mike) Harfst; her grandson, Mason Harfst, all of Muscatine; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Atkins of Muscatine; her brother-in-law, Bill King of Illinois City; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her Aunt Betty Walters; her best friends, Jaynice and Barb; and her extended family and friends, Steve (Chris) Harfst, Charlie (Sandy) Guenung, and the Lyon Family.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Leroy and Dorothy (Becker) Atkins; her sister, Joyce King; and her brother, Leroy Atkins.
