September 25, 1945-May 5, 2020
TIPTON — Ann E. Hinkhouse, 74, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Sharon Cemetery, rural Wilton. Visitation will be held Monday from 9 until 10 a.m. at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Memorials may be made to Cedar County Friends of the Animals and Iowa City Hospice.
Ann Elaine Hinkhouse was born September 25, 1945, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Nevin and Belle (Walton) Hinkhouse. She was a graduate of Lutheran Hospital Nursing School, received her BA from Cornell College and MBA from St. Ambrose University. She was active in nursing all her life, working at Genesis Hospital in Davenport, University of Iowa, Crestview Care Center in West Branch, Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty and currently at the Wilton Care Center. She enjoyed the family farm where she spent most of her life up until the sale in 2017, moving to Tipton. Ann worked as parish nurse for Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton for many years. She enjoyed raising sheep, gardening and embroidery work. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Chapel in Iowa City, Tipton Rotary Club and Cedar County Historical Society Board.
Ann is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steve, in 2017.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.