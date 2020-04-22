× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 18, 1930- April 19, 2020

MUSCATINE — Ann Hart, 89, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 1 p.m.; family and friends will attend through Zoom. Ralph J. Wittich Riley Freers will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to A Child's Place Preschool Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Ann Hart was born in Trinidad, Colo., on September 18, 1930, to Charles and Catherine Denton. Upon graduation from Stephens College and the University of New Mexico, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority, Ann married George Hart on July 21, 1951. They moved to Muscatine in 1959.

Ann is well-known as an advocate for the education of young children. Ann founded Muscatine's first preschool, A Child's Place Preschool, in 1965. A Child's Place has become a local institution that has educated as many as three generations of children. In addition, her passion for education led her to serve as president of the Muscatine Community School Board and the Mississippi Bend AEA Board, each for more than 20 years. Ann also volunteered for many years as a Court Appointed Child Advocate and was a member of the Muscatine County Family Effectiveness Coalition.