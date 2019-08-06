March 8, 1956-August 1, 2019
MUSCATINE - Ann Marie Henthorn, 63, stepped into the presence of Christ Jesus on Thursday evening, August 1, 2019, in her Muscatine, Iowa, home.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home in Muscatine.
The funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, August 12, at Walnut Park Baptist Church, Muscatine. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Walnut Park Baptist Church.
Ann was born in Waukon, Iowa, on March 8, 1956, to parents Kenneth and Mildred (Burke) Hall. Ann graduated in 1974 from Waukon High School, where she was a musician and honor student. She graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Home Economics Journalism with a minor in Nutrition. Ann reported for the Eagle Grove Eagle newspaper, Eagle Grove, Iowa, before her marriage to Mark Alan Henthorn of Middletown, Iowa. After their marriage, Ann worked as a medical journal copy editor at the American Academy of Family Physicians in Kansas City, Missouri. Ann raised and educated her children through high school.
Ann grew up on her family's Allamakee County farm, going for the cows on summer mornings, raking hay, playing with the baby animals, and helping the family by cooking, baking, and sewing. Ann was active in 4-H and played the flute in her school concert and marching bands.
Ann met Mark Henthorn at Iowa State University and they were married on October 14, 1978, at St. Patrick's Church, Waukon, Iowa. They enjoyed living in Overland Park and Shawnee, Kan.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Centerville, Va.; and Morgan Hill, Calif., before moving to Muscatine early in 2001.
Ann's interests included her flower garden, reading, home decorating, sewing, and a wide range of music. Ann and Mark could be seen on evening strolls and bike rides around Muscatine or attending the various local musical and drama group programs. Ann loved people in an unassuming way, finding herself a loving second mother to many of the Muscatine Community College international students. Ann was a follower of Jesus and an active member of Walnut Park Baptist Church. She taught Jesus to children from 1980 until just a month before her death. Ann's relationship with Christ Jesus defined her life.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles T. Hall. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark of Muscatine; their three children, Jonathan (Jamie) Henthorn of Morgan Hill, Calif., Gina (Jonathan) Mitchell of Westminster, Colo., and William “Will” (Clair) Henthorn of Fitchburg, Wis.; and grandchildren, Eleanor and Thomas Henthorn and Thaddeus, Haven, Silas, and Paisley Mitchell. She is also survived by her sisters, Karen (Warren) Varley of Stuart, Iowa, and Susan (Daniel) Cahoon of Monona, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Susan Hall of Waukon, Iowa, Cynthia Joy Hail of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Mary (Dave) Houtz of Fort Madison, Iowa, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
