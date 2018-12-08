December 9, 1938-December 6, 2018
MUSCATINE — Anna Mae Noll, 79, of Muscatine passed Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 11, at New Hope United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the interment, a luncheon will be held at New Hope UMC. Visitation will be Monday, December 10, 3-7 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Anna Mae was born on December 9, 1938, in Canton, Missouri, the daughter of Arthur Dewain and Beulah Louisa (Woods) Shew. Anna Mae was a graduate of Canton High School. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Bugh and later divorced. She later married Floyd C. McConnaha. Following Floyd's death in June of 1981, Anna Mae was united in marriage to Raymond R. Noll on August 16, 1986, in Muscatine, who passed February 7, 2006. She had worked as a home care aide and was employed with UnityPoint and Good Samaritan Healthcare until her death. Anna Mae was a member of Spangler Chapel UMC. Anna Mae volunteered with Volunteer Action and Muscatine Humane Society.
Anna Mae will be missed by her children, Cindy (Bob) Axtell of Muscatine, Cathy (Donald) Jackson of Las Vegas, Cammi (Jim) Williams of Wilton, Clayton (Cindy) McConnaha of Muscatine and Chuck (Amie) McConnaha of Muscatine; 17 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Floyd and Raymond; one brother, Clarence Shew; and four sisters, Velma Porter, LarJean Taylor, Ruby Teaff and Millie Hughes.
