May 18, 1932-August 7, 2018
LETTS — Anna Merab Young Crooks, age 86, formerly of Letts, died Tuesday morning, August 7, 2018, at the Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 18, 1932, in Muscatine, the daughter of Elmer L. and Edith Cockerill Young. She attended Grandview High School and graduated Valedictorian of her class in 1949. Anna married Alvin H. Crooks on August 23, 1953, at the Methodist Church in Wapello.
She was active in the Letts United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, serving Communion, and a member of the UMW. She was also a member of the Letts Garden Club. Anna had worked as a librarian at the Letts Public Library in the 1970s and had helped her husband as the bookkeeper for his tiling business. Anna enjoyed being a homemaker to her large family. Her talents included sewing, embroidering, quilting, baking, and spending time with her family. Recently she enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bingo, trivia, and other activities at Colonial Manor.
Anna is survived by her five daughters, Marie Blanchard and Karen (Denny) Steinke, both of Muscatine, Sue Crooks of Walcott, and Judy Crooks and Linda (David) Arnold, both of Wapello; two sons, Jerry and Jeff Crooks; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; two sisters, Nadine and Ruth; two brothers, Frances and Jake; and a grandson.
The funeral ceremony for Anna Crooks will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello with Rev. Marsha Gerot officiating. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
The family will meet friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday prior to the funeral at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will benefit the Letts United Methodist Church and the Compassus Hospice of Washington.
Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.
