Annabelle Jarvis

September 19, 1928-September 21, 2019

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - Annabelle Jarvis, 90, of Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction died Saturday September 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Parsons Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the funeral home. A memorial has been established for the Alzheimer's Association in Annabelle's name. Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.

Annabelle Ratel was born on September 19, 1928, in Trenton, Missouri, the daughter of Frank and Mary Ellen (Sherman) Ratel. On October 24, 1949, Annabelle was united in marriage to Max Merritt Jarvis in Muscatine. Annabelle was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Muscatine. She enjoyed painting, drawing, her cats and especially time she spent with her family and friends.

Annabelle will be deeply missed by her children, Gayle Jarvis of Mason, Tenn.,  Claudia Jarvis of Wapello, and Shelley Jarvis of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Heather Schwandke, Heidi (Jim) Barnes, Henry (Beth) Hoopes and Brittany Moon; and 10 great-grandchildren, Barbara, Annabelle, John, Paul, William, Eddie, Kenzie, Audrey, Briar and Stephanie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Carla Hargraffen; and siblings.

