September 19, 1928-September 21, 2019
COLUMBUS JUNCTION - Annabelle Jarvis, 90, of Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction died Saturday September 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Parsons Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the funeral home. A memorial has been established for the Alzheimer's Association in Annabelle's name. Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.
Annabelle Ratel was born on September 19, 1928, in Trenton, Missouri, the daughter of Frank and Mary Ellen (Sherman) Ratel. On October 24, 1949, Annabelle was united in marriage to Max Merritt Jarvis in Muscatine. Annabelle was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church of Muscatine. She enjoyed painting, drawing, her cats and especially time she spent with her family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Annabelle will be deeply missed by her children, Gayle Jarvis of Mason, Tenn., Claudia Jarvis of Wapello, and Shelley Jarvis of Muscatine; four grandchildren, Heather Schwandke, Heidi (Jim) Barnes, Henry (Beth) Hoopes and Brittany Moon; and 10 great-grandchildren, Barbara, Annabelle, John, Paul, William, Eddie, Kenzie, Audrey, Briar and Stephanie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Carla Hargraffen; and siblings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.