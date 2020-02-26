Antonio N. Valenzuela
November 10, 1989-February 23, 2020

MUSCATINE — Antonio N. Valenzuela, 30, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Calvary Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First National Bank of Muscatine for a scholarship fund in Antonio's name. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the church. Reverend Bruce Martin will officiate.

Antonio was born November 10, 1989, in Silvis, Illinois, the son of Ruben Valenzuela Jr. and Edna Peña Valenzuela.

Tonio graduated from Muscatine High School and the University of Iowa School of Education. He was an acclaimed and beloved fifth grade teacher at Grant Elementary School. Antonio received a Belin-Blank Center Educator Honoree from the University of Iowa in 2017.

Antonio was an avid sports and pop culture lover. The excitement of competition and critical thought were the driving forces for him both inside and out of the classroom. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially Lyla.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Ruben Valenzuela Jr. and Edna Valenzuela of Muscatine; one brother, Ruben (Rico) Peña of Muscatine; one sister, Mia Peña of Muscatine; one grandmother, Noelia Peña of Uvalde, Texas; paternal grandparents, Ruben and Elsa Valenzuela Sr. of Muscatine; paternal great grandparents, Juan and Ernestina Garcia of Muscatine; several aunts and uncles; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Fred Peña Sr.; and his uncle, Freddie Peña Jr.

