Arlene E. Christianson

November 19, 1925-December 10, 2019

MUSCATINE - Arlene E. Christianson, 94, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her home.

Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.

Arlene was born November 19, 1925, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Walter F. and Edna H. Strong Sell. She married Harry Christianson on January 6, 1944, in Muscatine, Iowa.

She owned and operated Monroe Street Tap. She was a life long member of The Moose Lodge and also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Arlene enjoyed needlepoint, traveling all over North America, and most of all being with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her son, Steve Christianson and his wife, Judi, of Muscatine; son, Jerry Christianson and his wife, Shirley, of Muscatine; seven grandchildren, Heath, Kelly, Jamie, Joelle, Shane, Shawn and Jamie Wolfe; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; brother, Orin Sell; and good friend, Jack Terrill.

