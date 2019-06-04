Arlene Eberle

May 6, 1925-June 1, 2019
MUSCATINE - Arlene G. Eberle, 94, of Muscatine, formerly a lifelong resident of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home in Sunnybrook at Muscatine. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Arlene Geraldine Peters as born May 6, 1925, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Hans and Rosie (Kohrt) Peters. She was a 1943 graduate of Lyons High School. She married Thomas Eberle on May 25, 1946 in Clinton; he preceded her in death on October 17, 2001.
Arlene first worked for Clinton Corn Processing on the pudding line during WWII, she then worked the candy counter at J.C. Penney and finally went back to Clinton Corn where she worked in the cafeteria until retiring in 1978.
She was a past member of the First United Methodist Church in Clinton and transferred membership to Sweetland United Methodist Church in Muscatine. She was a member of the Moose Club 363 and Auxiliary of Jane Lamb Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards with her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Arlene is survived by her two children, Sandra (Jack) Ramser of Muscatine, Iowa, and Larry (Ladora) Eberle of Richmond, Virginia; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rosemary (Ronald) Thompson of Teeds Grove, Iowa, and June (Thomas) Hendersen of Clinton.
In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and two brothers. Memorials may be made to Sweetland United Methodist Church.
