October 17, 1922- April 1, 2020
MUSCATINE — Arlene Edith Erickson, 97, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
Inurnment will take place in the Zion Lutheran Columbarium. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus in Arlene's name. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Erickson was born on October 17, 1922, in Columbus, Wisconsin, the daughter of Richard and Merle Ehlenfeldt. She married Warren E. Erickson on February 27, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church, Madison, Wisconsin.
Mrs. Erickson was a secretary at Gisholt Machine Company in Madison, Wisconsin, for 11 years, and later at the Pure Oil Company in Madison. Since her marriage to Warren, she had been a homemaker. They had their first date on Feb 14, 1948. The family moved to Muscatine in June 1961.
Arlene is survived by her two sons, John (Jack) E. Erickson of Madison, Wisconsin, and Donald E Erickson, of Stevensville, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Jean Erickson of Stevensville, Michigan; four grandchildren, Jessica Rotier of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Michael Erickson of Tucson, Arizona, Jennifer Kolstad (Erik) of Hartford, Connecticut, and Daniel Erickson of Naperville, Illinois; two great-grandchildren, Emily and Henry Rotier of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her extended family, John and Melissa Busch and their two boys, John Jr. and Henry of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Merle Ehlenfeldt; her husband, Warren, of 60 years; one brother, Don Ehlenfelt (Rachel, sister-in-law), her sisters, Dorothy Powers and Wanda Dahm; and a niece, Sandra Kuenz.
