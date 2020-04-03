× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 17, 1922- April 1, 2020

MUSCATINE — Arlene Edith Erickson, 97, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

Inurnment will take place in the Zion Lutheran Columbarium. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus in Arlene's name. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Erickson was born on October 17, 1922, in Columbus, Wisconsin, the daughter of Richard and Merle Ehlenfeldt. She married Warren E. Erickson on February 27, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church, Madison, Wisconsin.

Mrs. Erickson was a secretary at Gisholt Machine Company in Madison, Wisconsin, for 11 years, and later at the Pure Oil Company in Madison. Since her marriage to Warren, she had been a homemaker. They had their first date on Feb 14, 1948. The family moved to Muscatine in June 1961.