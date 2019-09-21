September 4, 1930-September 19, 2019
MUSCATINE - Arlene Joyce Hatfield, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Premier Estates, Muscatine.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Arlene was born on September 4, 1930, in Fairport, the daughter of Francis and Esther Kallenberger Smith. She married Walter Hatfield Sr. on November 3, 1945, in Iowa City.
You have free articles remaining.
She enjoyed taking trips on their motorcycle, going to casinos, camping, and spending time with her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Walter "Pete" Hatfield Jr. of Muscatine; her daughter, Debbi Hendriks and fiancé, Don Law, of Maryville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Chad Hatfield and wife Dana, Jennifer Wilson and husband, Scott, Mendi Jenkins and husband, Kevin, Melissa Wolfe and husband, Willie, Jacob Hatfield, Meagan Hatfield, and Morgan Bermel and husband, Jason; 13 great-grandchildren, Mariah Hatfield, Briley Wildar and husband, Steven, Brandon Wilson, Avery Wilson, Tyler, Tanner, Tristan, Taran, and Tegan Jenkins, Zack and Gavin Wolfe, Sophia Stalkfleet, and Asher Hatfield; and one great-great-grandson, Kameron Wildar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Jon and Keith Hatfield; two daughters, Mary and Michelle Hatfield; daughters-in-law, Cindy Hatfield and Sue Hatfield; two sisters, Edna Collier and Doris Baker; and one brother, Jim Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.