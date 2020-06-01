July 8, 1946-May 30, 2020
GRANDVIEW — Arnold “Arnie” Wittmann, 73, of Grandview passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home. Funeral Services for Arnie will be 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello, formerly The Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Arnold LeRoy Wittmann was born on July 8, 1946, in Grandview, Iowa, the son of Walter and Margaret Burdette (Delgar) Wittmann. Arnie was a graduate of L&M High School. On July 10, 1967, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Gloria Schmidt in Muscatine. Arnie had worked for Monsanto in Muscatine for over 33 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the National Hot Rod Association. Arnie enjoyed cars, going to car shows, music, attending concerts and drag races. His greatest love was the time he spent with his family.
Arnie will be deeply missed by his children, Sherri Wittmann of Muscatine, Chris (Kim) Wittmann of Noblesville, Indiana and Eric Wittmann of Grandview; five grandchildren, Allan, Brooke, Kirra, Hannah and Vince and one great-grandchild, Emerson.
Arnie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria in 2017, and two brothers, Burt and Harlan Wittmann.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
209 Franklin Street
Wapello, IA 52653
12:00PM
209 Franklin Street
Wapello, IA 52653
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.