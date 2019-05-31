Audrey A. Lattin Hanks

March 13, 1932-May 28, 2019
MUSCATINE - Audrey Anne Lattin Hanks, 87, of Muscatine, Iowa, died peacefully on May 28, 2019, surrounded by her caring family. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the combined units of the V.F.W. Post 1565 and the American Legion Post #27. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held in the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The family requests that donations be made to Shults Lewis Child and Family Services at www.shultslewis.org and Midwest Bible Camp at www.midwestbiblecamp.org. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
She was born March 13, 1932, the eighth child of William B. and Doris Drury Lattin in Waukegan, Ill. In 1946, Audrey and her family moved to Coolidge, Ariz., when she was 14 years old. At Coolidge High School, she met Glyn Hanks. They fell in love and were married on April 19, 1952, after Audrey served two years in the Air Force and while Glyn was still in the Navy. The couple moved to Bisbee, Ariz., in 1960 and then to Iowa in 1972, living for two years in Sioux City and then to Muscatine where they spent the rest of their lives together.
Audrey was a dedicated wife and mother and always made sure her family came home to a clean, comfortable house. She was a wonderful cook and made everything from scratch. Holidays were special occasions for Audrey to decorate the house and cook for the family and visiting relatives. She infused her loving nature into every aspect of her family's home life, keeping wonderful house plants, crocheting beautiful afghans and baby items, collecting antiques, painting ceramics, and adding to her albums of vintage postcards. She always kept a beautiful garden. Each time she became a grandmother, 11 times over, she had a new love in her life.
When Glyn decided to become an insurance agent in 1961, Audrey became the secretary for his business, and so began another facet of their life partnership until he retired. Audrey was just as serious and dedicated to helping Glyn succeed as she was to caring for her home and children.
She and Glyn were baptized into Christ in 1953 and remained faithful Christians their entire lives. As a member of the Muscatine Church of Christ, Audrey taught Sunday school classes to a variety of ages and conducted Bible studies for women. If the doors of the church building were open for any occasion, Audrey was there to help; she and Glyn instilled that sense of dedication in all their children.
She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Dawn (Bruce) Jones of Grand Rapids, Mich., Debra (Dave) Jones of Lakeside, Ariz., Laura (Steve) Kinyon of Muscatine, and N. Lincoln (Elizabeth) Hanks of Malibu, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Glyn Hanks, on May 10, 2019, and by her parents, eight siblings, and a stillborn son, Sean Mark Hanks.
