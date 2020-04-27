November 15, 1924-April 25, 2020
DAVENPORT — Audrey Jean Johnston, 95, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Davenport Good Samaritan Society. At Audrey's request, there will be no services or visitation.
Audrey was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on November 15, 1924, to Roy and Gladys Miller Kingman. She married Wayne A. Johnston on May 19, 1979, in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2011.
She graduated from Muscatine High School and retired from Genesis Medical Center East Campus, where she worked in housekeeping.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Davenport, Iowa. She volunteered for over 20 years at the Scott County Meal Service.
Audrey enjoyed dancing and country music. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
Audrey is survived by her daughters; Shirley Dahms of Durant, Iowa, and Charlotte (Denny) Leurssen of Branson West, Mo.; stepdaughter, Patricia (Jim) Fortune of Corydon, Iowa, and numerous grand-, great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Marilyn Petersen; son, Ray Blake; son-in-law, Kevin Dahms and two brothers: Richard and Carol Kingman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scott County Meal Service in her memory.
