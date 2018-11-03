Try 1 month for 99¢
Barbara J. Andresen

June 15, 1937-November 2, 2018

MUSCATINE — Barbara Andresen, 81, of Muscatine passed away November 2, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Cremation rites have been facilitated by the FCS Life Transition and Cremation Center. Services will be Monday, November 5, at 11 a.m. at the Sycamore Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in Barb's name. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Barb's family and arrangements.

Barbara Jean Snyder was born on June 15, 1937, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Delbert and Sarah (Ross) Snyder. Barb was united into marriage on July 23, 1955, in Waynesville, Missouri, to Robert L. Andresen. Barb was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church, Ladies of the Moose and the Eagles Club. Barb enjoyed playing bingo, scratch off tickets, and playing cards. She also enjoyed organizing benefits for anyone in need. Barb was a very caring person and was a mom to many.

Barb will be missed by two children, Vickie (Stephen) Comeau of Fenton, Missouri, and Kelly (Mark) Howell of Muscatine; grandchildren, Clint Naber, Matthew (Ashley) Comeau, Kala Naber, Michelle (Jake) Vaughn, Kylee (Kalen) Howell and Kory Howell; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Jacob and Emily Comeau, Gage and Chloe Naber, Kinley and Kaida Felder, and Samuel and Jameson Vaughn; and siblings, Naomi Snyder of Moline, Illinois, Sandra (Cecil) Maxam of Muscatine and Tammy (Tom) Ganoe of Muscatine.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two infant sons, Thomas and Anthony Andresen; one infant daughter, Susan Andresen; one daughter, Debe Naber; sisters, Alma Thomas and Violet Hansen; and brother, Lowell Snyder.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Barbara J. Andresen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments