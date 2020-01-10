July 6, 1941-January 8, 2020
MUSCATINE - Barbara L. Foster, 78, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, 2907 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Immediately following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held Snyder & Hollenbaugh Community Room. Interment will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery in West Liberty at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation for Barbara will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the First Assembly of God Church in Barbara's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Barbara Louise was born on July 6, 1941, in Alexandria, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Eunice Teresa (Anderson) Anderson. Barbara graduated Fergus Falls High School in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She worked over 20 years as a health care aide for Unity Point and then privately until her passing. On September 11, 1987, Barbara was united in marriage to Dale A. Foster in Hannibal, Missouri. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church and enjoyed traveling and her sisters of strength group. Her greatest love was spending time with her daughter and family.
Barbara will be deeply missed by her daughter, Sue (Mike) Bales of Muscatine; grandchildren, Matthew, Marcus and Melinda; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Lucas, Sabastian, Joey, Marcus and Maxsen.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dale.
