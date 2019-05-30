January 27, 1926-May 26, 2019
MUSCATINE - Barbara M. Wilson, 93, of Muscatine passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Sunnybrook.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will follow the committal service at Gannon Hall.
Visitation will be from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary and Mathias Catholic School. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Barbara was born on January 27, 1926, in Muscatine, the daughter of James and Margaret Slattery Cockerill. She graduated from St. Mary's School in Muscatine. She married William W. Wilson on May 17, 1947, at the St. Mary's Church in Muscatine.
She was employed by the telephone company and after her marriage to Bill, they co-owned Wilson Shoe Store. She enjoyed golf, tennis, and traveling to Hawaii, Lake Havasu, and Europe. She was a mother, grandmother, and friend who enjoyed sharing stories and memories with all. She was a strong, caring, and fun lady who was supportive and always willing to listen to family and friends. She spent the last couple of years caring for her husband at Sunnybrook Assisted Living Facility.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, William; her daughters, Nancy White of Muscatine, Gail Blaesing and husband, Joe, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Mary Aull and husband, Ron, of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law, James White; one sister, Marie Freed: and three brothers, James, Ralph, and Donald Cockerill.
