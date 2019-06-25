June 11, 2019
LETTS — Barbara McNeal, 94 of Letts passed away June 11, 2019.
Her body has been cremated and there will be no visitation and no services. Barbara has gone to be with her Lord and Savior.
Barbara Weis married Donald McNeal on October 6, 1946, in Muscatine.
Surviving are son, Rodd of Letts, and two daughters, Kim Smith of Cape Coral, Fla., and Libby Patzer of Bettendorf, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.