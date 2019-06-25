{{featured_button_text}}

June 11, 2019

LETTS — Barbara McNeal, 94 of Letts passed away June 11, 2019.

Her body has been cremated and there will be no visitation and no services. Barbara has gone to be with her Lord and Savior.

Barbara Weis married Donald McNeal on October 6, 1946, in Muscatine.

Surviving are son, Rodd of Letts, and two daughters, Kim Smith of Cape Coral, Fla., and Libby Patzer of Bettendorf, Iowa.

