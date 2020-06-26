Benjamin J. Meana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 23, 1972-June 22, 2020

MUSCATINE — Benjamin John Meana, 48, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.

Ben was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., on April 23, 1972, to Pamela (Meana) Duran. He attended Moline High School and graduated Morrison Institute of Technology in 1997 with a degree in Engineering Technology with a focus in CAD Operations/Design Drafting. He worked for the Hon Company located in Muscatine for 22 years.

Ben enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children. He enjoyed taking them to different places and events and experiencing new things. Ben was an avid sports fan, and was a huge Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He also enjoyed listening to music and had a huge collection of movies and video games.

Ben is survived by his three children, Aaron, Chloe, and Payton Meana, all of Wilton, Iowa; mother, Pamela Duran, of Wilton, Iowa; brothers, Bill (Kathy) Meana of Bettendorf, Iowa, Steve (Jennifer) Meana of Walcott, Iowa, and Tim (Erica) Duran of Wilton; and sisters, Margaret Morena of Prescott Valley, Ariz., Virginia (DJ) Berryman of Davenport, Iowa, and Nicole (Mitch) Duran-Harford of Davenport, Iowa.