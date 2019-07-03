Bernice (Bea) McMahon Schmitt

July 1, 2019
MOUNT IDA, Ark. — Bea would like to let you know that her work here is done. Fourteen days after her 99th birthday she received a call on July 1, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time and job security. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, sewing, quilting, fishing and reading to her heart's content. Big band music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her children, Stuart Schmitt and Sandra Hyett, to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
We want to let her know that she did a great job and wish her a safe journey. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family and friends. She was born in a farm house south of West Liberty, Iowa. She worked very hard all her life, up until the very end. She started work as a school teacher followed by doing washing and ironing, grocery store clerk and finally retired as a bookkeeper after many years. She made a difference in the lives of many.
Bea is happy again to be with her husband, Ralph Schmitt; parents, Ward and Vera McMahon; grandson, Scot Burmeister; and sisters, Lelia, Betty, Erma and Leona.
Bea is watching over her brother, Robert McMahon (Betty); son, Stuart (Sandra); daughter, Sandra (Don); grandsons, Stuart Schmitt II, Greg (Brandi) and Mark (Cathy) Burmeister, and Jay (Larissa) Hyett; great- granddaughters, Kinley and Olivia Burmeister and Kirstyn and Kaitlyn Hyett; great-grandson, James (Soyoun) Francesco, to make sure they don't do anything stupid.
We invite all her friends in Iowa to a service and celebration at the West Liberty Iowa Community Center, Saturday July 6, at 10 a.m. officiated by Lyle Beaver. We invite all her friends in the Mount Ida area to a service and celebration at the Joplin United Methodist Church, Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. officiated by reverend Russell Hull.
If you have a little extra cash and would like to make a contribution in memory of Bea, she would appreciate your local support of the Montgomery County Extension Homemakers where she was coerced in to becoming the secretary, the treasurer and finally the president over many years. You can also support the Joplin and South Fork first responders volunteer fire fighters and Warm Hearts Humane Society. If you're broke you can always do a little volunteer work to help these organizations.
We thank everyone who helped make her long journey so memorable.
Guests may register at www.grossfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.