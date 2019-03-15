Try 3 months for $3

February 19, 2019

BOONVILLE, MO — Betty Ann Solomon, 71, passed away on February 19, 2019, at her home in Boonville, Missouri. She was a 1965 graduate of Muscatine High School and a longtime resident of the area. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, cooking, and most of all traveling to places she had never been before with her wonderful companion, Jack Ruffner, who was always by her side.

Betty is survived by her son, Michael McCormick of Boonville, Missouri; and three sisters, Laurel Miles of Youngstown, Florida, Bonnie Chapman of Macomb, Illinois, and Joy Elshoff of Muscatine, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Dorothy Chapman; three brothers, two sisters and two husbands, Ronald McCormick and Darrel Solomon.

Betty was loved by everyone who knew her and she will be missed.

