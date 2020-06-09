August 2, 1935 - May 31, 2020
MACOMB, Ill. — Betty Curtis, 84, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Wesley Village in Macomb, Illinois. Betty was born August 2, 1935, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Dale and Lucille (Boiler) Willits. Betty was a 1953 graduate of Muscatine High School. In 1953 she was united in marriage in Muscatine, Iowa, to Ray Curtis. They later divorced.
Betty is survived by her son, Michael (Kris) Curtis, Muscatine, Iowa, and daughter, Kim (Randy) Real, San Antonio, Texas; brother, Robert Willits, of Bettendorf, Iowa, and half-brothers, Larry Willits, Muscatine, Iowa, and James Willits, in Ohio. She is also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Dierdorff; and special friend Bill Finch.
Cremation has been accorded. There will be no services. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home in Macomb, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
