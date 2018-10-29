Betty Jane Reed
March 20, 1936 - October 27, 2018
MUSCATINE- Betty Jane Reed, 82, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation for Betty will be Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Betty. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Betty Jane White was born on March 20, 1936, in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of Earl and Clara D. (Braddy) White. Betty attended Scott Community College receiving her L.P.N. license. She was an L.P.N. at Muscatine General Hospital and other Muscatine area nursing homes including the Lutheran Homes where she received a certificate for 25 years of service. Betty was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Eagles Lodge and the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed watching her hummingbirds through the window of her home, but most of all, she dearly loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Victor Warren Miller of Enfield, Illinois, Nancy Nadine (John) McLaughlin of Cedar Rapids, Ronald Allen Reed of Davie, Florida, Dennis DeWayne Reed of Muscatine and Karl John Reed of Muscatine; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and siblings, Albert Knight of Apple valley, California and Victor “Mickey” (Marcene) Miller of Fredonia.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Elwood “Gene” Miller and one sister, Ila Dornbush.
