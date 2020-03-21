February 14, 1932-March 18, 2020

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. -- Betty Jo Rector, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Care Manor Nursing and Rehab in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Drury-Reynolds Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Betty was born on February 14, 1932, in Mediapolis, Iowa, the daughter of Harlan and Lucille Cary Phillips. She married Robert L. Rector on December 29, 1950, in Muscatine, Iowa.

Betty worked as a bookkeeper at Rector's Auto Service for her husband, Robert. She was a member of the Mountain Baptist Church. Before moving to Mountain Home, Betty was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Muscatine. She loved baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Robert Rector; two sons, Scott Rector and his wife, Annie, of Yellville, Arkansas, and Jerry Rector and his wife, Gina, from Eustace, Texas; one daughter, Judy Suttles and her husband, Jeff, of Muscatine; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Lavern Drahaus; and one sister Evelyn Whitman.

