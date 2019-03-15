April 2, 1930-March 12, 2019
MUSCATINE - Betty L. Paul, 88, of Muscatine passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Lund Home in Gilbert, Arizona. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time funeral home. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice in Betty's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Betty Louise Reed was born on April 2, 1930, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Walter Clifford and Anita Elsie (Lau) Reed. Betty was a 1948 graduate of Muscatine High School. On June 9, 1948, Betty was united in marriage to Clifford L. Paul in Bloomington Township. Betty had worked at Hon Industries for 28-years. She loved traveling and spending the winter months with her daughter in Arizona and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Linda Ford of Muscatine, Gloria (Roger) Schmidt of Clarence, Iowa, and Susan Humston of San Tan Valley, Arizona; stepson, Garry (Bonnie) Paul of Muscatine; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly (Carl) Fisher and Mary (Danny) Harrison; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband in 2006; her parents; sister, Bernice Ivey; brothers, Robert and Infant Charles Wayne Reed; stepdaughter, Sharon Paul; and two nephews.
