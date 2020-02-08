January 11, 1927-January 23, 2020
Betty Lorraine (Crow) Maisenbach, the daughter of Howard Wilson Crow and Alvina Minnie (Massey) Crow, was born on January 11, 1927, in Muscatine. Iowa. She received her education in Muscatine graduating from Muscatine High School in 1944.
Betty was baptized and confirmed on February 11, 1939, and was currently a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona.
Betty married Morris Peter Maisenbach on August 28, 1947. Three children were born out of their union: Melodie, Peter and Kevin. In 1959, after living in Columbus Junction, Bennett and Tipton, Iowa, they moved to Rock Island, Illinois.
Through the years Betty served as a teacher's aide, worked for Al Boyles Realty in Rock Island, sang in many church choirs, volunteered in many churches and served as a leader in the Steven Ministries program. She was involved with Girl Scouts and with the Parent Teacher Association. She also enjoyed cooking and eating Chinese food and participating in her Pegasus Investment Club.
You have free articles remaining.
In retirement, Betty and Peter spent their summers in Rock Island and their winters in Green Valley, Arizona. Most recently, Betty lived at Emerald Grove Assisted Living in Mesa, Arizona. It was here that she died on January 23, 2020, at the age of 93.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Crow; and a sister, DeAun Goss.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melodie Ullman and her husband, Joe, of Mesa Arizona; her sons, Peter and his wife, Diane of Spencer, Iowa, and Kevin of Green Valley Arizona; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
A committal will take place in Rock Island, Illinois, at a later date.
Memorials can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 807 N Stapley Dr, Mesa, Arizona 85203.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.