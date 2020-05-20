× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 19, 1926-May 18, 2020

MUSCATINE — Betty Thompson, 94, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the funeral home to help care for Betty's daughter, Wendy. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is caring for Betty's arrangements and the family.

Betty Arline Wilson was born on February 19, 1926, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Marie (Andresen) Wilson. Betty married Richard Thompson in 1946 and the couple later divorced. She graduated from beauty school and was the owner of Betty's Beauty Shop until she was 92 years old. Betty attended Mulford Evangelical Free Church and was a member of the Ladies of the Moose and the Pocahontas Club. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and knitting. Betty was an avid sports fan but most of all she loved Iowa wrestling. She attended the NCAA Wrestling Championships for over 30 years.

Betty will be deeply missed by her children, Sherry (Daniel) Ford of Muscatine, Nikki (Thomas) Barnts of Wilmington, N.C., R.E. (Carol) Thompson of Boynton Beach, Fla., Terry (Melissa) Thompson and Wendy Thompson, all of Muscatine; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris Edwards; granddaughter, Mindy Sexton; and great-grandson, Jordan Sexton.