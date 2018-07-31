Beverly Finney

October 9, 1937-July 27, 2018
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Beverly J. Finney, 80, of Fairfield, Iowa, passed away on July 27, 2018, at Sunnybrook Living Care Center in Fairfield. She was born on October 9, 1937, to Iver and Gertrude Carlson Reisch in Eldon, Iowa. She married Larry L. Finney on March 2, 1958 in Eldon. Larry preceded her in death on August 15, 1986.
Beverly graduated from Eldon High School and went on to attend the American Institute of Business. She lived in Eldon, Douds and Fairfield throughout her life. Beverly was a homemaker and a member of the Eldon Christian Church. She enjoyed fishing, reading, traveling with her sisters, and going to casinos.
She is survived by a son, Terry (Therese) Finney of Muscatine, Iowa; a daughter, Sheri (David Swafford) Smith of Fairfield, Iowa; four grandchildren, Eric Finney, Ashley Finney, Beau (Nicole) Smith and Tyrel Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Naevia, Amaziah, Alden and Corbin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; and two sisters, Shirley Taylor and Lois Garrett.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at the Leando Cemetery with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Visitation will be at Pedrick Funeral Home – Douds from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning followed by a procession to the cemetery for services. A memorial has been established to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.
