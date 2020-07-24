April 13, 1934-July 21, 2020
MUSCATINE — Beverly R. LaRue Suhl, 86, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Private family funeral service will be held. Committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Mulford Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Beverly was born on April 13, 1934, in Muscatine, the daughter of Cecil and Helen Sinkler Wimberly. She married LaVaugn LaRue on November 8, 1952. They later divorced. She married Donald Suhl on March 28, 1994, in Las Vegas.
Beverly was a hairdresser, working for Hot Heads for 14 years.
She was an active member of Mulford Evangelical Free Church, participating in Sunday School and Bible Study. She enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, being around her family and spending time with them at the cabin on the Mississippi River, winters in South Padre Island, Texas, and holidays in Vermont. She enjoyed spending time with special friends from Vermont, Tom, Judy and Carol Havemann.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Donald Suhl of Muscatine; three sons, Gene LaRue and wife, Patty, Gregg LaRue and significant other, Cathy Huber, and Kenneth LaRue and wife, Dana, all of Muscatine; stepson, Brian Suhl and wife, Julie, of Phoenix, Arizona; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Holliday and her husband, Richard, of Muscatine; brother-in-law, Chuck Sinkler of Bettendorf; numerous nieces and nephews; and Deb LaRue of Muscatine.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Karen Sinkler and Delores Denison; brother-in-law, Dom Denison; and stepson, Steve Suhl.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.